Thailand Finally Reports Zero Deaths from Covid-19 Coronavirus

The government on Saturday reported no new deaths and 33 additional cases of covid-19 coronavirus raising the total cases to 2,733. Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, said the death toll remained at 47.

Furthermore the number of recovered patients is now 1,787, or 65.4% of all cases, he said.

Of the 33 new cases, 11 had a history of being in contact with existing patients or known super-spreader sites. All of them are in Bangkok.

29 provinces including Chiang Rai have reported no new cases over the past 14 days. Furthermore nine provinces have been free of Covid-19 Coronavirus.

Businesses Maybe Allowed to Reopen as Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases Ease

Meanwhile, The Prime Minister could decide next week to allow the reopening of some shops and businesses closed due to Covid-19. The Prime Minister is in discussions with relevant experts and business representatives.

Dr Taweesilp said the governments aim was to ensure effective disease control if some businesses were allowed to reopen. He also said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will make a decision next week.

Premises which may be allowed to reopen included; mobile phone and electrical appliance shops; banks; barbers and hairdressers; and also general stores. “Above all there must be measures in place to control the disease. What is important is enforcement and compliance,” Dr Taweesilp said.

He said hairdressers and clients would be required to wear masks. Even more clients would have to clean their hands with alcohol before entering the shop.

There would be hair-cutting services only, and instruments would have to be cleaned for each customer. “Customers’ chairs would also have to be placed clearly apart. Waiting clients will have to stay outside, he said.

“Other shops may be allowed to reopen if they limit the number of customers inside at one time, to prevent crowding. And above all refrain from promotional activities that would attract crowds.