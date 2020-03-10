Hot and Very Hot Weather Forecast for Northern Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department forecasts hot to very hot in some parts of the North and Northeast regions of Thailand. A thermal low will cover upper Thailand while westerly winds will prevail over some areas.

From March 12-16, another high pressure front from China will extend to upper Thailand. While southeasterly winds will bring moisture from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North. Thunderstorms, lightning with gusty winds and hails are forecast for northeastern Thailand.

The forecast from the Nation for Thailand weather is as follows:

Northern Thailand region:

Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 17-27 degrees and highs of 36-41 degrees Celsius.

Northeastern Thailand region:

Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees and highs of 39-41 degrees Celsius.

Central region:

Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 39-41 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region:

Partly cloudy with hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 33-40 degree Celsius; waves under a meter high.

Southern region (east coast):

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-38 degrees Celsius; waves under a meter high.

Southern region (west coast):

Partly cloudy with isolated rains in some areas; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 34-37 degree Celsius; waves under a meter high.

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

Hot weather during the day and very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 35-40 degrees Celsius.