Thai Returnee Falls to His Death from Quarantine Hotel Pattaya

Pattaya police have started an investigation after a Thai returnee from the Middle East, fell to his death from the top of a quarantine hotel on Wednesday. The 39 year-old man had worked as a laborer in Israel.

He returned to Thailand on Tuesday and was taken to a state quarantine facility in the Pattaya. He fell to his death from the top of the Jomtien Palm Beach Pattaya Hotel on Wednesday afternoon, Thai media reported.

Deputy army chief Gen Nathapol Nakpanit, head of the government’s committee on Covid-19 control, said on Thursday that an investigation had been launched into the cause.

The man had appeared agitated, reportedly walking from his room several times before falling to his death, Gen Nathapol said.

Prime Minister expressed his condolences

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his condolences to the man’s family. He also instructed that proper disease control measures be followed in helping them take the man’s body to his home for funeral rites

Phol arrived in Thailand from Israel on Flight 6H691 on Tuesday. He was among 168 returnees taken to the state Covid-19 quarantine hotel in Pattaya, Lt Gen Kongcheep said.

He fell from the hotel about 4pm on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Hospital for postmortem examination.

According to Thai Media the man fell from the 16th floor rooftop about 4.30pm. He landed on the third level roof. Pattaya police initially believed he took his own life. There were no signs of assault.

CCTV footage showed the man left his hotel room on the 12th floor and then came back. However he could not enter because the hotel room as it was locked. He appeared upset and walked up to the 16th floor.