Thai Restaurant Goes Viral on YouTube Over Flood Dining

A Riverside Thai restaurant in central Thailand has become a viral sensation on YouTube TV and Thai social media while serving customers despite river flooding.

The Thai restaurant owner Titiporn Jutimanon was convinced that recent flooding in Nonthaburi, Thailand could be the end of her business already struggling from the covid-19 pandemic.

The rising waters of the Chao Phraya river became an unexpected opportunity this week for her Thai restaurant.

Instead of closing for the floods, Chao Phraya Antique Thai Food Cafe is making waves in Nonthaburi, Thailand. The Thai restaurant stayed open to customers who wade shin-deep in floodwater. The customers get a thrill avoiding the rush of water set off from boat waves.

My customers absolutely love the waves,” Ms. Titiporn, who runs the Chao Phraya Antique Cafe in Nonthaburi, Thailand told Reuters. “What I thought would be an end to my Thai Restaurant has turned into an amazing opportunity.”

Youtube Videos of Thai Restaurant go Viral

Videos of the Chao Phraya Antique Cafe have gone viral on Youtube TV and Thai social media. The Youtube videos show customers sitting in floodwaters, enjoying Thai food as long-tail boats buzz by. The customers must move out of the way when waves from the longtail boats hit.

In the past week, Thailand’s northern and central provinces inundated with flooding continues because of rising levels of the famous Chao Phraya River.

Ms. Titiporn’s business was forced to close because of government pandemic lockdowns, now she’s happy she decided to brave the Chao Phraya River floods.

She told Reuters “Not only do my customers the atmosphere, my Thai Food and the view at sunset, but the floodwaters have also become a unique factor.

“I feel so lucky that the customers love it, the floods didn’t stop them from coming.”

She said the customers cheer and laugh as their wooden chairs are knocked over by the water that inhabits the restaurant. We’re open all day to sunset for customers to enjoy the experience when the water levels are highest.

One customer Jetdanai Boonrod, 30 joked, “It’s a fun challenge – you don’t know if you’ll get washed away somewhere while eating.”

