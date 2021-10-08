Connect with us

News News Video

Thai Restaurant Goes Viral on YouTube Over Flood Dining
Advertisement

Learning News

Universities in Thailand Push to Be in the World's Top 100

News Southern Thailand

Supreme Court Sentences Man to 14 Years for Planting Bomb

Health News

Thailand to Compensate Students with Pfizer Vaccine Reactions

Health News

Doctors in Thailand Support Ban on Vaping Products

Farming & Agriculture News Regional News

Thai Job Seekers Warned Over Australia Work Visa Scammers

Health News

Thai Hospitals Stop Using China Made Covid Test Kits

Crime & Legal News

American Rapist Held in Extended Custody by Thai Police

Crime & Legal News

Massage Parlour Boss Arrested for Trafficking Minors

News Tech

Facebook Faces Selloff after Outage and Whistleblower

News

Thai Restaurant Goes Viral on YouTube Over Flood Dining

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Thai Restaurant-YouTube-Thailand-floodwaters

A Riverside Thai restaurant in central Thailand has become a viral sensation on YouTube TV and  Thai social media while serving customers despite river flooding.

The Thai restaurant owner Titiporn Jutimanon was convinced that recent flooding in Nonthaburi, Thailand could be the end of her business already struggling from the covid-19 pandemic.

The rising waters of the Chao Phraya river became an unexpected opportunity this week for her Thai restaurant.

Instead of closing for the floods, Chao Phraya Antique Thai Food Cafe is making waves in Nonthaburi, Thailand. The Thai restaurant stayed open to customers who wade shin-deep in floodwater. The customers get a thrill avoiding the rush of water set off from boat waves.

My customers absolutely love the waves,” Ms. Titiporn, who runs the Chao Phraya Antique Cafe in Nonthaburi, Thailand told Reuters. “What I thought would be an end to my Thai Restaurant has turned into an amazing opportunity.”

Youtube Videos of Thai Restaurant go Viral

Videos of the Chao Phraya Antique Cafe have gone viral on Youtube TV and Thai social media. The Youtube videos show customers sitting in floodwaters, enjoying Thai food as long-tail boats buzz by. The customers must move out of the way when waves from the longtail boats hit.

In the past week, Thailand’s northern and central provinces inundated with flooding continues because of rising levels of the famous Chao Phraya River.

Ms. Titiporn’s business was forced to close because of government pandemic lockdowns, now she’s happy she decided to brave the Chao Phraya River floods.

She told Reuters “Not only do my customers the atmosphere, my Thai Food and the view at sunset, but the floodwaters have also become a unique factor.

“I feel so lucky that the customers love it, the floods didn’t stop them from coming.”

She said the customers cheer and laugh as their wooden chairs are knocked over by the water that inhabits the restaurant. We’re open all day to sunset for customers to enjoy the experience when the water levels are highest.

One customer Jetdanai Boonrod, 30 joked, “It’s a fun challenge – you don’t know if you’ll get washed away somewhere while eating.”

Read even more trending CTN News, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Disable Ad Block

How to disable AdBlocker? Already Have Account? Login