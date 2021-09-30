Connect with us

Thai Police Report Six Major Drug Busts for September
Published

3 hours ago

on

police-thailand-vape juice

Thailand’s Narcotics suppression police on Wednesday reported in the month of September they arrested 17 drug suspects in six cases. Police seized over 12 million meth pills, 850 kilograms of high-grade marijuana and over 48,000 refill cartridges for e-cigarettes or vapers.

Pol Gen Manu Mekmok, Thailand’s deputy national police chief, and Narcotics Suppression police chief Pol Lt Gen Montri Yimyaem jointly announced the seizures and arrests to a press briefing.

The larges seizure involved the arrest of four drug suspects and the seizure of 8 million meth pills in Thailand, Uttaradit province, Pol Gen Manu told the press briefing.

Thailand’s narcotics suppression police raided a hotel in the northern province and found the pills inside a room. Two men staying in the room were arrested. The narcotics suppression team also captured three other men involved in the smuggling of the 8 million meth pills.

Another major seizure involved the arrest of Mr. Anuphon Yommana, 35. He was apprehended while trying to smuggle 560 kilogrammes of high-grade marijuana in northeastern Thailand.

Narcotics suppression officers arrested another suspect, Mr. Kongpai Saengmuang, 24, after 290kg of high-grade marijuana was found in the back of his pickup truck in Nakhon Ratchasima.

In southern Thailand’s Chumphon province police arrested Mr. Zulkiflee Mamareng, 27, and Mr. Niyudee Pajusala, 34, both from Narathiwat and seized 48,000 bottles of e-cigarette vape juice, worth about 7 million baht. The vape juice was found in their two pickup trucks, Police said.

 

Read even more trending news, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

