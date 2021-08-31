Thai Health Reports 31,000 Children Covid Cases Since May, 9 Deaths

Thailand’s Health department reported today that over 31,000 children up to five years-old have been infected with COVID-19 in the past four months. Most were infected by close relatives an nine children have died.

Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai citied data released this month, he said that, within a week, 5,298 additional infections among young children, including 4,773 Thais and 525 foreigners, were recorded, representing an increase of 33% over the previous week.

Of the 31,811 cases, 27,755 are Thais and the rest are children of foreign migrant workers. Bangkok had the most infections, logging 5,806 cases, followed by 2,324 in Samut Sakhon and 1,993 in Chon Buri.

Dr. Suwanchai said that 18,807 of the cases were confirmed to be infected by people close to them. Furthermore that the infection pattern among children is no different to that among adults. However toddlers were more vulnerable to serious complications or illnesses, if they were obese or have other diseases such as diabetes, asthma or genetic metabolic disorders.

Keep a close eye on children’s health

Citing nurseries and child development centers as ideal breeding grounds for the contagion, Dr. Suwanchai asked the operators of such facilities to increase cleanliness. Even more to make sure that their venues are disinfected. He also recommended that toys and frequently touched surfaces are cleaned and that buses for children are disinfected.

Furthermore he said that outsiders should not be allowed into the facilities.

He also advised parents to bring their toddlers straight home from the nurseries, shower them and change their clothes immediately. Saying that this was a good precaution against spreading the covid-19 virus at home.

Teachers or caretakers at the child centers and nurseries are being told to keep a close watch on the children in their care for any health symptoms, such as coughs or fever, separate them from each other. The should also conduct self-screenings on regular basis.

Source: Thai PBS