Thai Health Department Reports 188 New Covid-18 Infections

The Thai Health Department has reported 188 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total Covid-19 Wuhan virus cases to 599. The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from a boxing stadium. Seven are in serious condition, while one has already recovered.

“Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities. This can lead to more infections,” Dr Taweesin said. The Health Department urging the public to please stay home.

The health department said many of the 15 new cases reported on Sunday returned to the country after hanging out in pubs in Poipet. just across the Cambodian border from Sa Kaew province, it added.

Health Department urges people in Bangkok to stay in Bangkok

The health department has also urged people who’s work places have closed in Bangkok not to return to their home provinces. Above all as they could spread the virus to their family members. Furthermore exacerbating the outbreak even more.

All provincial governors have been ordered to closely monitor people who return to their villages from the capital.

“The rapid increase in the number of new patients could result in many wanting to return home,” the Bangkok Port reported.

It also sent an urgent letter informing chiefs of all airports, the Land Transport Department and State Railways of Thailand about the need to strictly screen passengers in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

Infections in Thailand have spiked in Thailand this month. Prompting the government to close shopping malls, restaurants and other gathering venues to stop the pandemic. The nation’s capital has imposed a partial shutdown as of Sunday. There has also been one death linked to the Covid-19 Wuhan virus in Thailand.

The increase in cases does not necessarily indicate how quickly the disease is actually spreading among the general population. Very few people have been tested, and the number of confirmed infections is bound to rise. Above all as testing increases among at-risk individuals.

Share this: Tweet



