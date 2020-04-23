Thai Health Department Reports 13 New Coronavirus Cases Thursday

Thailand’s health department has reported 13 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, raising the total to 2,839, and one more death. Thailand’s accumulated death toll now stands at 50.

The tally of new cases is two lower than the 15 recorded yesterday. It is the lowest since March 14, and marks the fifth consecutive day of declines. Because of limited testing, however, the actual number of infections is believed to be higher.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Health Department said the lower number of new cases is good news for the Covid-19 situation in the country. However people must continue to take precautions for their own protection.

“If we lower our guard even a bit, the number of infection cases can soar to five digits like in some countries,” he said. He also said a further 78 people were on Thursday reported to have recovered, raising the total to 2,430.

A Belgian man who has fully recovered from Covid-19 and been discharged from hospital. He has praised medical personnel and officials in Hua Hin for their treatment and care of him.

He was the last coronavirus patient being treated in the province.

The Belgian man thanked the medical team and officials for taking such good care of him.

He said he was extremely happy to recover. He loved Thailand and Hua Hin like a second home and would bring his family to visit Hua Hin again.

Meanwhile the Bangkok Post reports hospitalized patients amounted to 359. Furthermore 9 provinces remained free of Covid-19 cases: Ang Thong, Bung Kan; Chai Nat; Kamphaeng Phet; Nan; Phitchit, Ranong; Sing Buri and also Trat.