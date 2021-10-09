Thai Government Condemns Genocide Claim Over Pfizer Vaccinations

The government of Thailand has condemned claims that the Pfizer vaccine, will have fatal consequences for all recipients within two years. Presently the Pfizer vaccine is being given to students in Thailand aged 12-17 as part of the plan to reopen schools this November.

A message being spread via the Line app by teenage groups campaigning against the Pfizer vaccination program claim the vaccine was a tool for the government to committing genocide. Saying young people would die within two years if injected with the vaccine.

Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, director of the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division said this claim has fuelled fears among the parents of many students. Now many parents appear reluctant to give their consent to have their children vaccinated.

Dr. Chawetsan has insisted that the Pfizer vaccine has been proven to meet FDA safety standards in vaccine development and production. Saying the vaccine is being used widely in the US and most western countries.

Pfizer already administered to over 150,000 students

In Thailand, the first batch of 1.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine has already been distributed. Approximately 3.6 million students’ parents have signed their children up to be vaccinated. He said 1.5 million more Pfizer vaccine doses will follow next week.

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), states just over 150,000 students have already received their first jab of the Pfizer vaccine.

Presently only three cases have been reported of heart muscle inflammation, a rare severe side effect of the mRNA vaccine. All of them have recovered after prompt treatment, said Dr. Sopon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

Dr. Chawetsan said the vaccination of school students is in compliance with Covid-19 control regulations.

The regulations require all school staff to be fully vaccinated. Students are prohibited from gathering in large groups, sports competitions are banned, and everyone is required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing while in schools, Dr. Chawetsan said.

Office of the Basic Education Commission said vaccination coverage must be at least 85% before schools can resume onsite learning.