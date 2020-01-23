Connect with us

Texting Teen Driver Causes School Van Crash Killing Student
Texting Teen Driver Causes School Van Crash Killing Student

A teenage student has been killed and eight other students injured when their school van was struck by a pickup truck. Police claim the 18 year-old pickup driver was only slightly injured.

The accident occurred in Ban Phaeo, Samut Sakhon, while the students were from Sirindhorn Ratchawittayalai School in Nakhon Pathom.

Police claim the 18 year-old pickup driver said he was checking messages on his phone. He said he came close to hitting a lorry in front of him and veered to his right. Consequently colliding with the school van, sending it crashing into a power pole.

One of the injured students remains in intensive care at Ban Phaeo Hospital. Three were treated and released and the other four are in good condition.

Photos from accident scene of crashed school van:

