Teacher Reprimanded, Forced to Apologize for Students Haircut

A high school teacher who forcibly gave a student an ugly haircut in northeastern Thailand has apologized after being reprimanded, according to the local education office.

Chuchart Kaewnok, director of Secondary Educational Service Area did not disclose the teacher’s name but he said the incident took place at Yang Chum Noi Phitthayakhom School on July 3.

Mr Chuchart said the student’s mother, identified as Ms. Jin, 33, owner of a restaurant, took to Facebook to expose the teachers ugly haircut of her daughter.

She said the teacher deemed the student’s hair was too long. The teacher then cut off one side, leaving an “ugly” haircut as punishment. It also humiliated and shamed her daughter.

Teachers Ugly Haircut Shamed Student

The incident occurred in the school’s courtyard in the presence of other students who were lining up for the morning assembly. The punishment caused shame and mental anguish to the student, Ms. Jin told the Bangkok Post.

Mr Chuchart said he spoke to the girl’s mother to settle the issue during a meeting. The meeting was also attended by Democrat Party MP Issara Seriwatthanawut, district chief Suporn Theerarojchalee and the director of Yang Chum Noi Phitthayakhom.

Mr Chuchart said the Education Ministry has allowed female students to have long hair as long as it is tied in an orderly fashion.

High school teacher overstepped his responsibility

He said the teacher had overstepped his authority giving the student an ugly haircut. Noting he has since accepted responsibility and apologized to the student and her mother.

The teacher has been reprimanded and told not to repeat the act, Mr Chuchart said. Also adding teachers should be tactful and gentle in handling such issues.

The mother said the school should have talked to her parents first. Furthermore the public ugly haircut was obviously intended to humiliate her daughter.

Ms. Jin said whether her daughter remains at the school will depend on how well she copes with the trauma resulting from the incident.

Under the Education Ministry’s new directive, both male and female students may wear their hair long or short. For male students; the length of the sides and back must not extend beyond the back of the neck; while female students with long hair must tie it properly.