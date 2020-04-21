Taxi Driver Becomes Thailand’s 48 Victim to Die from Coronavirus

Thailand’s health department reports 19 new covid-19 coronavirus cases, raising Thailand’s total covid-19 cases to 2,811. Sadly one more patient has died, bringing the total deaths in Thailand to 48.

According to Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin a government spokesperson the patient was a 50-year-old taxi driver whose passengers included boxing stadium spectators.

Dr Taweesilp said the taxi driver also had Type 2 diabetes, with poorly controlled blood sugar levels and smoked. He took passengers to Lumpinee boxing stadium in Bangkok, where he picked up others.

On March 18, the taxi driver developed a mild fever, a cough and shortness of breath. He sought treatment from a hospital in Bangkok and returned home with medications.

His symptoms did not improve. On March 23 he had a fever of 39.5°C, body pain, phlegm and shortness of breath. He tested positive for Covid-19. His condition deteriorated and sadly he died on Monday.

The 19 coronavirus cases included; 10 people in close contact with previous patients; two visitors to crowded places; one person who worked closely with others; one attendee to religious ceremonies; and one returnee from the United States who was quarantined in Bangkok.

Dr Taweesilp told the daily briefing that the lower number of new cases is a result of people’s cooperation with the stay-home policy. Furthermore over the past 24 hours 109 patients have been discharged from hospitals. Bringing the total number of recovery cases to 2,108. Only 655 patients remained at hospitals.

According to the Bangkok Post, Bangkok still has the most recorded patients, 1,447. Followed by 191 in Phuket with 152, 108 in Nonthaburi, 95 in Samut Prakan, 79 in Yala and also 79 in Pattani.

The number of provinces without a new case in the past 14 days also rose to 36, Dr Taweesilp said.