Suspected Insurgent Gunned Down by Police in Southern Thailand
Suspected Insurgent Gunned Down by Police in Southern Thailand

On Monday Police and government security forces in southern Thailand’s Pattani Province killed a suspected insurgent wanted on nine different arrest warrants.

The government unit surrounded a house at a rubber plantation in Nong Chik district on Pattani about 3am, acting on information that insurgents led by Rosali Lamso were hiding there. The siege then extended into daylight hours.

Officials called on the insurgents to surrender. Religious and community leaders were also brought to the scene and also tried to persuade the insurgents believed to be in there to surrender.


No one surrendered, instead, gunshots were fired at the southern Thailand government force, which fired back, according to police.

When the shooting ended, the government troops cleared the area and found Rosali’s dead body.

Mr Rosali had been wanted under nine arrest warrants by police:

– The robbery of a used car dealer in Songkhla’s Nathawi district on Aug 16, 2017;
– The holdup of a villager in Satun’s Khuan Don district on Nov 16, 2017;
– The robbery and murder of a Buddhist couple in Songkhla’s Thepha district on March 1, 2017;
– The grenade attack on a police base in Songkhla’s Thepha district on April 19, 2017;
– The gun and grenade attack on an electricity authority office in Pattani’s Khok Pho district on Aug 30, 2018;
– The shots fired at Na Pradu police station in Pattani’s Khok Pho district on Jan 13, 2018, which killed a police officer;
– A gold shop robbery in Songkhla’s Na Thawi district on Aug 24, 2019;
– Over the seizure of 90 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition from a car in Songkhla’s Thepha district on Sept 14, 2019; and,
– The fatal shooting of police officer in front of Khok Pho Hospital in Pattani’s Khok Pho district on Dec 2, 2020.


