Super Poll Finds Over 80% of Thai Don’t Trust Thailand’s Political Parties

A resent super poll has found more than 80% of the respondents admitted that they have lost trust in Thailand’s political parties. Above all because they are full of politicians with vested interests. Who also engage in power struggles and political games.

Dr. Noppadol Kannikar, director of Super Poll, said today that the survey also showed at 86.3% of the respondents agreed with the resignation; from the ruling Palang Pracharat party, of the so-called “See Kumarn”, namely Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong; Higher Education, Science; Research and Innovations Minister Suwit Mesinsee; and Mr. Kobsak Pootrakool, deputy secretary-general of PM’s Office.

13.7% of the respondents, however, did not agree with their resignations.

11.1% admitted that they have more confidence in political parties; against 88.9% who said they have lost trust in them. Because of the tainted backgrounds of many politicians, their obsession with their vested interests and political position.

Even more their work addressing economic problems and the hardships of the people. 71.4% want them to work for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. 66.3% want them to sever political ties with the Palang Pracharat party.

Super Poll gauged the opinions of 1,586 people on July 9th and 10th.

Dr. Noppadol said most respondents have a bad perception of Thai politicians. Because of their engagement in dirty political games for their own benefit. Also lack of regard for the suffering of the people.

If there is a Cabinet reshuffle, he said the changes should target specific groups. Such as the new generation, who want politicians who can deliver hope. Also working people, who want ministers to ensure job security and better livelihoods for the people.

Speculation Still Rife over Cabinet Reshuffle

Meanwhile, speculation over a cabinet reshuffle is still rife after three ministers and prime minister’s deputy secretary have announced their resignations as members of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

The four were co-founders of the PPRP and resigned on Thursday after they were challenged by other party members.

However, Finance Minister Utama Savayanaya; Energy Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawongse; Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Minister Suvit Maesincee; and Prime Ministry’s deputy secretary Kobsak Pootrakul insisted that they would keep on with their duties in the administration.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Friday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had not signaled a Cabinet reshuffle. The fierce intra-party battle has arisen since last month. When PPRP executive committee members resigned in an apparent move to remove the four former technocrats.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak commented that the resignations of the four party members should not affect their works in the administration.

Source: TNN, Thai PBS