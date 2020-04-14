Summer Storm Hits Chiang Rai Causing Wide Spread Power Outages

Summer storms raged through many areas of Chiang Rai early Tuesday morning falling trees and electricity poles causing widespread power outages.

Relevant agencies were rush to various district to cut trees that fall across roads blocking traffic. Furthermore many districts in Chiang Rai were without power due to trees falling onto power lines. Chiang Rai’s province electric authority crews restored power to most communities within hours of the outages.

Governor Prajon Prachsakul ordered local administrative organizations and related agencies to visit the hard hit areas. Above all to help the people and survey the damage to houses and residences. Officials said in a preliminary report there was storm damage in 9 districts, 19 sub-districts, and 50 villages.

Furthermore local governments are also undergoing damage survey and will offer primary assistance. Officials have also reported no injuries or deaths occurred during or after the storm.

Damage from Summer storms