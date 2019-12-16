Woman in Southern Thailand Seeks Help Locating Swedish Husband

A woman in southern Thailand has asked police to help find her Swedish husband, whom she has not heard from since they arrived in Thailand from Stockholm Sweden. He allegedly left with a friend and hasn’t been heard from since.

Ms. Amphorn Maksomboon, 65, filed a missing person report with Hat Yai police on Monday. She told police she was concerned for the safety of her husband, Begt Erik Gustafsson, 55.

The Bangkok Post reported the pair arrived in Thailand from Sweden on Thursday. Ms Amphorn then travelled to her family home in Hat Yai district. Her husband was met by a Swedish friend who took him to Bangkok’s infamous Khao San Road.

Ms Amphorn said that was the last time she talked to him. She had called his Swedish friend, who said he dropped Mr Gustafsson at a hotel.

Ms Amphorn said her husband works as a welder in Sweden. Since their marriage 25 years ago they had returned to Thailand once or twice a year.