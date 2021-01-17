Woman Guns Down Husbands Nephew in Southern Thailand

A 61 year-old woman has gunned down her husbands nephew who had attacked and wounded him with a knife in Chawang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand on Saturday.

Pol Col Suthas Songsayom, said the woman, Aree Narit, 61, told police the incident followed a quarrel between her husband, Krachang, 64, and his nephew, Sommai Wuthisak, 43, who lived in a house about 30 metres away.

She said that after a heated argument, Sommai attacked and wounded her husband with a big knife. When she tried to stop him, Sommai instead charged at her with the knife. She then ran to grab a .22 pistol and when Sommai continued to attack her, she fired one shot that hit him in the chest, killing him on the spot.

Mrs Aree said she had to intervene, otherwise Sommai could have killed her husband. Her husband was admitted to hospital for treatment. Witnesses were being questioned. Mrs Aree was detained for further questioning pending legal action.

Father arrested for molestation

On Sunday, Nakhon Si Thammarat police in southern Thailand arrested a 38 year-old man allegedly for using drugs and molesting his 13-year-old daughter. According to Nakhon Si Thammarat police he had been molesting his daughter for more than 2 months.

Police arrested the man, at his house in the district with a small amount of crystal meth, following a complaint that he had allegedly molested his own daughter when drunk, Nakhon Si Thammarat police, reported on Saturday.

The village headman coordinated with Nakhon Si Thammarat police to rescue the young girl. She told relatives that her father had allegedly assaulted and molested her on several occasions.

Relatives told police that Mr Sak had allegedly molested his biological daughter since November last year. The girl, who was escorted by relatives to file the complaint, said she had stayed in the house with her father since her mother passed away. When her father got drunk, he would destroy stuff in the house and beat and molest her.

The man admitted the crystal meth found in his house belonged to him. Police took him for a urine test and he tested positive for drug use.

During the police interrogation, he confessed to having taken speed pills and crystal meth for a long time but remained tight-lipped on the molestation charges. He was held in police custody for legal action.

Source: Bangkok Post, CTN News