Woman Dead After Speeding Truck Crashes into 9 Vehicles

A woman was killed and two other people injured after a speeding pickup truck rammed into nine parked vehicles. The vehicles were parked along a road in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Saturday night, police said.

Police said the accident occurred at about 8.30pm near Ban Chamao. The nine vehicles belonged to people arriving at a temple opposite the Chamao police station to attend a funeral.

Three people, two women and a man, were injured in the incident. They were rushed to Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. One of the two women, Sirirat Raekchamnong, 51, died later at the hospital.

Footage from a security camera showed a black Mitsubishi pickup trying to overtake a big bike at high speed. The speeding truck then crashing into the nine vehicles, causing one of them to burst into flames.

The driver of the speeding truck, who was not identified. He was detained for questioning and also further legal action.

The Highway Police Division 39% of traffic law violators are repeat offenders. The most common reoccurring offenses is speeding and not driving along the left side of the road.

There were also more than 1,507 repeat offenders who were found to be driving under the influence (DUI) over the last four years. The most common type of vehicles found violating traffic laws were haulage trucks and buses.

Pol Maj Gen Ekkarach said many Thais do not abide by the law. Punishments for violating traffic laws in Thailand are weak.

Source: Bangkok Post

