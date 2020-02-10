Two Russian Children Killed in Speedboat Crash in Phuket

Two Russian children were killed and 21 other tourists injured when two speedboats collided near a marina in Phuket at 7.50am on Monday. Police said the collision happened at the channel near Phuket Boat Lagoon.

A Panan 5 boat approaching the Royal Phuket Marina to pick up tourists collided head-on with a speedboat leaving the marina. The ALP 111 speed boat leaving the marina with a full load of 35 tourists, mostly Russians.

Injured tourists were rushed to local hospitals. Two of them, a 12-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl from Russia, succumbed to their wounds at hospital.

Police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Panan boat cut in at a junction and caused the collision.

The drivers of the two speedboats were charged with reckless driving causing deaths and injuries.

Photos from Speed boat accident: