Connect with us

Southern Thailand

Two Russian Children Killed in Speedboat Crash in Phuket
Advertisement

Southern Thailand

Update: Army Officials Now Report 25 Fatalities from Crazed Thai Soldier

Southern Thailand

Rare Leatherback Sea Turtle Lay Eggs in Phuket, Thailand

Southern Thailand

Austrian Man Falls to His Death from 12th Floor of Phuket Condo

Southern Thailand

Austrian Tourists Killed in Head-on Collision in Krabi, Thailand

Southern Thailand

Thai Health Officials Checking Chinese Tourists at Phuket Hotels

Southern Thailand

Human Trafficking Cases Being Dismissed by Prosecutors

Southern Thailand

Unsecured Pickup Rolls off Inter-Island Ferry Bound for Phuket

Southern Thailand

7 Year-Old American Boy Attacked by Wild Dogs in Krabi, Thailand

News Video Southern Thailand

First Baby Leatherback Turtle Hatches in Phang-nga, Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Two Russian Children Killed in Speedboat Crash in Phuket

Published

4 hours ago

on

Russian Children Phuket

Two Russian children were killed and 21 other tourists injured when two speedboats collided near a marina in Phuket at 7.50am on Monday. Police said the collision happened at the channel near Phuket Boat Lagoon.

A Panan 5 boat approaching the Royal Phuket Marina to pick up tourists collided head-on with a speedboat leaving the marina. The ALP 111 speed boat leaving the marina with a full load of 35 tourists, mostly Russians.

Injured tourists were rushed to local hospitals. Two of them, a 12-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl from Russia, succumbed to their wounds at hospital.

Police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Panan boat cut in at a junction and caused the collision.

The drivers of the two speedboats were charged with reckless driving causing deaths and injuries.

Photos from Speed boat accident:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: