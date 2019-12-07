Two Passengers Vans Collide in Phuket Injuring Chinese Tourists

Six people have been injured, including three Chinese tourists, when two vans crashed into each other in Phuket early Saturday.

The collision occurred at an airport intersection, Pol Lt Sopanat Nayao, deputy investigation chief at Thalang police station,said. It was reported at around 4.40am.

Police reported a white Toyota van overturned on the road, the driver and tour guide were injured. They also found a grey Toyota van that was also found overturned near the first van.

The Driver and three Chinese tourists, two of whom were women, were injured. All were rushed to Thalang Hospital in Phuket the Bangkok Post reported.

The three injured Chinese passengers were identified as Mr Luo Zheng, 39, Ms Wang Yong, 38, and Ms Zhou Hua, 47.

Police investigators said the white van was coming from Phuket airport while the other van was heading to the Phuket airport.

The grey Toyota van allegedly ran a red light and smashed into the white Toyota van. The force of the collision caused the two Toyota Vans to overturn.

Police believed the driver of the grey Toyota van might have fallen asleep at the wheel when he ran the red light.

The Chinese embassy was notified about the incident. Police were investigating and would interrogate the two drivers.

Truck Crashes into Passenger Van

Six days ago a passenger van transporting 5 Turkish tourists in Phuket were injured when there van was hit by a pick-up truck.

The accident happened on a road in Kathu district of Phuket, Thailand on Saturday afternoon.

Phuket Police said the accident occurred when a Mitsubishi pick-up skidded over the median and hit the van travelling on the other side of the road. Police also said the accident occurred at about 3pm.

The van, was taking five Turkish tourists from Patong beach to downtown Phuket for shopping. The passenger van was badly damaged in the front. The Thai driver, identified as Sophan Sahankrit, 51, and the tourists were injured. They were admitted to Vajira Hospital.