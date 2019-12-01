Truck Crashes in Passenger Van in Phuket Injuring Five Tourists

Passenger Van transporting 5 Turkish tourists in Phuket were injured when the van they were travelling was hit by a pick-up truck. The accident happened on a road in Kathu district of Phuket, Thailand on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the accident occurred when a Mitsubishi pick-up skidded over the median and hit the van travelling on the other side of the road. Police said the accident occurred at about 3pm.

The van, was taking five Turkish tourists from Patong beach to downtown Phuket for shopping. The passenger van was badly damaged in the front. The Thai driver, identified as Sophan Sahankrit, 51, and the tourists were injured. They were admitted to Vajira Hospital.

The Turkish tourists were identified as; Ismail Dogan, 35, Ergun Bas, 36, Ibrahim Inel, 51, Gursoy Salli, 46, and Salih Koca, 37.

The hospital’s public relations office revealed that Mr Dogan and Mr Inel were later released from the hospital in Phuket. The three others were retained for further observation.

According to the Bangkok Post, Mr Koca, required an operation as there were pieces of glass stuck in his neck.

The pick-up were also heavily damaged. It ended up lying top-down on the road. However, the driver, Wattana Artduangdee, 30, was miraculously unharmed.

1 killed, 3 injured in Phuket accidents

Meanwhile, a woman was killed and three others injured in two separate accidents in Phuket on Sunday morning.

In the first accident, a Toyota Vios was seen by eyewitnesses swerving on the road before overturning and ending up on its top. A woman was thrown out of the car by the impact and seriously hurt. The driver, who was not yet identified, was slightly injured and trapped inside.

The woman was rushed to Krungthep Siriroj Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The other accident happened when a Toyota Vios rammed into a power post near Supalai Essence Housing Estate. The car was badly damaged and the power post broken. Two women in the car – Rinrada Sukkaew, 29, a school teacher, and Supawadee Songsri, 26, were injured. They were rushed by rescuers to Thalang Hospital in Phuket.

Photo’s from Accident Scene in Phuket