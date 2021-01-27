Connect with us

Southern Thailand

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Trailer Truck Crashes into Existing Accident Scene Injuring Policeman

A trailer truck loaded with gypsum crashed into nine vehicles at the scene of a previous accident, seriously injuring a traffic policeman in southern Thailand’s Surat Thani province on Tuesday morning.

The trailer truck eventually came to a halt inside a roadside shop selling car tires.

The accident occurred around 9am on inbound Surat-Nasarn Road, said Pol Lt Cl Prasit Kaewkim, a duty-officer told the Bangkok Post.

The traffic policeman suffered serious head injuries. Rescue workers performed CPR before he was rushed to a hospital. A lottery vendor was also injured and taken to hospital.

Surat Thani Police said there had already been another crash at the same place, involving motorcycles. Two people with minor injuries were being treated by rescue workers.

Two traffic policemen were there directing traffic when the trailer truck crashed into the other vehicles at the scene. The rescue workers and one of the traffic policemen jumped away just in time to escape injury. However the other traffic policemen wasn’t as fortunate and was hit by the trailer truck. It then ploughed into a tire shop.

In the aftermath of the tragic accident two pickup trucks and seven motorcycles were damaged.

The Trailer truck driver Kittipong Thonchan, 26, was detained for questioning.

Mr Kittipong told police his brakes developed a problem. He was being held by Surat Thani police pending formal charges.

