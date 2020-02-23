Tour Bus Crashes in Southern Thailand Killing 2 Passengers

A tourist bus has crashed and overturned killing two passengers and injuring 18 others in southern Thailand on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred at about 11.30am while a bus was taking tourist to Songkhla province.

Phankhom Tulathon, 47, the tour bus driver, told police that the passengers asked him to drive up a hill called Noen Thewada. A well-known tourist spot, for sightseeing in Khanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

While climbing up slope he found the bus was not powerful enough. Although he shifted to a low gear, the bus started to slide backwards and then gathered speed. The tour bus veered off the road, hit a tree and overturned, ending up on its side.

Two female passengers were crushed to death. They were identified as Sansanee Phurangsee, 46, and Ajjana Nopkhunkachorn, 63. Both tourists were from Songkhla’s Hat Yai district, the Thairath reported.

Eighteen other passengers on the tour bus were injured, three of them seriously. They were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Police were questioning the bus driver to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Man burns to death in truck accident

Meanwhile, a man has been burned to death and his wife escaped with injuries after truck crashed into a power pole and caught fire in Southern Thailand. The accident occurred in tambon Nong Tataem, Pran Buri Saturday morning.

Police, rescue workers and fire crews rushed to the accident scene and found the 10-wheel truck engulfed in flames.

It took Firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the blaze under control while electricians cut the power from the pole.

The truck driver was found dead inside the vehicle with severe burns. Rescue workers used a cutting tool to pry open the wreckage to retrieve his body. His wife sustained injuries and was taken to Pran Buri Hospital.

The names of the driver and his wife were not released.