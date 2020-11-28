Three Dead after Rescue Vehicle Crashes and Plunges into a Reservoir

Two rescue workers and an injured man they were carrying are dead after their rescue vehicle struck a concrete pole and plunged into a reservoir in Southern Thailand on Saturday morning. The fatal crash of the rescue vehicle occurred at the See Siad reservoir in tambon Wang Krachae, Thai Media reported.

Police, a hospital doctor and rescue workers who rushed to the scene found a rescue vehicle in the reservoir of a tap water plant. Before the officers arrived, people who had been exercising in the area and local residents helped retrieve the driver from the vehicle. He was given first aid and sent to Trat Hospital where he died of his injuries.

When the rescue team arrived, they dove into the water and retrieved a second rescue worker and an injured man, who had been trapped in the back of the pickup. However, the men had no pulses and rescuers were unable to revive them.

The dead were identified as the rescue vehicle driver and rescue worker Seksan Sithao, 19; rescue worker Seksarn Sawadthap, 17; and Phanat Nitramorn, 56, a legal official with the Trat public health office. Mr Phanat had sustained injuries while bicycling before the rescue vehicle arrived to pick him up.

Witness who were exercising near the reservoir, told police that he saw the rescue vehicle leaving the area at normal speed before the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to hit a roadside pole and a tree and then plunge into the water. Police are investigating further to find the exact cause of the incident.

Car Struck by a Train

Meanwhile, a motorist escaped death and ended up with with minor injuries when his car was struck by a train at an unguarded crossing in southern Thailand.

The collision occurred on the crossing at Nong Muk village in tambon Tak Daed in Southern Thailand’s Chumphon Province about 10.30pm, police said.

Police and rescue workers who rushed to the scene reported finding a severely damaged black Nissan sedan with Krabi licence plates lying alongside the tracks near the railway crossing.

The driver, Kamol Srikhong, of Yantakhao district in Trang, had already been taken to hospital. He suffered only a broken collarbone and bruising, according to media reports. Police said the injured man was an amulet trader.

Meanwhile, five people in a passenger car were injured after the driver of a pickup fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into them on old San Kampaeng Road in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai province on Thursday.

The heavy collision trapped the passengers in the car. Rescuers had to use equipment to free them just as the vehicle caught fire. Another group of rescuers quickly succeeded in extinguishing the flames, preventing further casualties.

The five injured people were taken to hospital. The accident also created a traffic jam. Pickup driver Jetsada Norakaipan, 29, admitted to falling asleep and causing the accident.

The police are investigating to find out exactly how the crash occurred. San Kamphaeng police station in Chiang Mai is holding the vehicles until the injured retrieve them.