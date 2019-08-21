Three Children Injured After Bombings Yala Province in Southern Thailand

BANGKOK – Nine people including three children were injured due to bomb explosions in Yala province of southern Thailand yesterday.

Five bombs were exploded causing injuries to three civilians including two women after five electric poles collapsed.

Police said three villagers, who happened to ride a motorcycle past the spot, were injured. They were rushed to the district hospital before being forwarded to Yala Hospital.

At nearly the same time, a bomb exploded and felled a power pole in Ban Para Meetae village in Yala.

However, no injuries and fatalities were reported in the 7.20pm incident (local time), he said.

“In the district of Than To, two bombs were detonated. The first bomb exploded at a local bank’s ATM machine and left a civilian injured.

“A bomb exploded in a convenience store and caused injuries to five people including three girls,” he said when contacted.

A bomb was detonated at the Benang Setar Rubber Board Branch Office but no injuries and fatalities were reported.

“The suspect also set fire to a telephone pole and a tire at Yala-Betong Road in Kg Bannang Kuwae,” he said.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the incident.

