Connect with us

Southern Thailand

Islamic Culture School Teacher Shot in Southern Thailand
Advertisement

Southern Thailand

Senior Judge Shoots Himself in Southern Thailand Court Rooms

Southern Thailand

Marine Biologist Pleads for Dugong Conservation as Death Toll Climbs

Southern Thailand

Migrant Workers Death Sentence for Koh Tao Murders Could be Stayed

Southern Thailand

Thailand Offers Free DNA Tests to Identify Deceased Migrants

Southern Thailand

Police Forensic Examination Ordered on Russian Found Dead on Koh Samui

Crime & Legal Southern Thailand

Arrest Warrants Issued for Suspected Insurgents Over Bangkok Bombing

Southern Thailand

Thailand's PM Defends the Monitoring of Muslim University Students

News Video Southern Thailand

Koh Chang Inundated With Torrential Rain, Floods and Rough Seas

Southern Thailand

Dead Body of Foreigner Found Floating in Sea off Koh Samui Island

Southern Thailand

Islamic Culture School Teacher Shot in Southern Thailand

Published

3 months ago

on

PATTANI – An Islamic teacher has been shot while leaving his school in Southern Thailand‘s Pattani’s Panare district Sunday night, police said.

Police reported they were alerted at 8.10 pm that Yuso Yala, 46, had been shot outside his residence in the compound of the Islamic Culture School, an Islamic boarding school in Tambon Porming of Pattani, Thailand.

According to Thai Media pellets from a shotgun hit his fingers, chest and left armpit but fortunately caused nothing more than bruising. He was sent to Panare hospital for treatment. An empty shell was found at the scene.

Police said the teacher was about to leave his residence to pray at a local mosque when a gunman hiding outside the residence fired at him once.

Police did not rule out either personal conflict or insurgency as the motive for the shooting.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement