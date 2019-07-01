Islamic Culture School Teacher Shot in Southern Thailand

PATTANI – An Islamic teacher has been shot while leaving his school in Southern Thailand‘s Pattani’s Panare district Sunday night, police said.

Police reported they were alerted at 8.10 pm that Yuso Yala, 46, had been shot outside his residence in the compound of the Islamic Culture School, an Islamic boarding school in Tambon Porming of Pattani, Thailand.

According to Thai Media pellets from a shotgun hit his fingers, chest and left armpit but fortunately caused nothing more than bruising. He was sent to Panare hospital for treatment. An empty shell was found at the scene.

Police said the teacher was about to leave his residence to pray at a local mosque when a gunman hiding outside the residence fired at him once.

Police did not rule out either personal conflict or insurgency as the motive for the shooting.