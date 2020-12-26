Connect with us

Southern Thailand

Thailand's Deep South Hit with Arson Attacks on Christmas Day
Advertisement

Southern Thailand

Thai Man Offered $4.2Million for Whale Puke he Found on Beach

Crime & Legal Southern Thailand

Police Officers Jailed for Extortion and Selling Methamphetamine's

News Video Southern Thailand

Severe Flooding in Southern Thailand Kills Seven People

Southern Thailand

Three Dead after Rescue Vehicle Crashes and Plunges into a Reservoir

Southern Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation Opens Humane Education Centre at Shelter in Phuket

Southern Thailand

Motorist Survives with Minor Injuries After his Car Struck by a Train

Southern Thailand

Army Rangers Bombed on the Way to a Wedding in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Krabi Woman Commits Suicide After Covid-19 Killed Her Business

Southern Thailand

5 Injured after Speed Boat Explodes into Flames in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Thailand’s Deep South Hit with Arson Attacks on Christmas Day

Published

1 hour ago

on

sai buri, Thailand,Deep South, ,Arson Attacks, camera

Police in southern Thailand are investing a sting of arson attacks that happened in Pattani province on Christmas Day. The arson attacks occurred in Sai Buri district, with two farm trucks, a local government office and 10 surveillance cameras torched.

Sai Buri police said the attacks were reported between 2.15am and 6am on Christmas Morning.

First, arsonists set on fire two trucks parked at a PT petrol station on Narathiwat-Pattani Road of Sai Buri district. The trucks were loaded with rice straw from Lop Buri province for delivery to Kalayanitwattana army camp in Narathiwat, Thailand. They were set on fire around 2.15am.

Around 2.30am, four surveillance cameras installed on roadside power poles were set on fire at Jobor village in tambon Paen. Around 5.30am, arsonists torched an office at the Buereh tambon administration organisation.

About 6am, two surveillance cameras on power poles were set on fire at an intersection at Chamao Samton village in tambon Torbon, and another three cameras in front of Chamano Samton school in the same area.

About the same time, a surveillance camera was stolen from a power pole at Keubong village in the same tambon.

Meanwhile, police report a 26-year-old man was shot dead while returning to his house in Sai Buri district early on Thursday morning.

Burahan Karee was attacked by gunmen while walking in a street in tambon Torbon, said Pol Col Chalermchai Phetchakat, chief of Sai Buri district police. The killers left his body lying on the road.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS