Thailand’s Deep South Hit with Arson Attacks on Christmas Day

Police in southern Thailand are investing a sting of arson attacks that happened in Pattani province on Christmas Day. The arson attacks occurred in Sai Buri district, with two farm trucks, a local government office and 10 surveillance cameras torched.

Sai Buri police said the attacks were reported between 2.15am and 6am on Christmas Morning.

First, arsonists set on fire two trucks parked at a PT petrol station on Narathiwat-Pattani Road of Sai Buri district. The trucks were loaded with rice straw from Lop Buri province for delivery to Kalayanitwattana army camp in Narathiwat, Thailand. They were set on fire around 2.15am.

Around 2.30am, four surveillance cameras installed on roadside power poles were set on fire at Jobor village in tambon Paen. Around 5.30am, arsonists torched an office at the Buereh tambon administration organisation.

About 6am, two surveillance cameras on power poles were set on fire at an intersection at Chamao Samton village in tambon Torbon, and another three cameras in front of Chamano Samton school in the same area.

About the same time, a surveillance camera was stolen from a power pole at Keubong village in the same tambon.

Meanwhile, police report a 26-year-old man was shot dead while returning to his house in Sai Buri district early on Thursday morning.

Burahan Karee was attacked by gunmen while walking in a street in tambon Torbon, said Pol Col Chalermchai Phetchakat, chief of Sai Buri district police. The killers left his body lying on the road.