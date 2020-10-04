Temple in Southern Thailand Reaps Windfall From Ai Kai “Egg Boy”

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, Southern Thailand people are flocking to Wat Chedi temple to pray to a benevolent spirit Ai Kai “Egg Boy.” Ai Kai is believed to be the spirit of a boy around nine or 10 years old who grants you wishes.

The miraculous power of Ai Khai “Egg Boy” has worked magic for the economy of this southern province battered by the protracted Covid-19 crisis. Ai Khai, has attracted almost 1 million visitors to his shrine at Wat Chedi temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat, since Thailand emerged from its coronavirus lockdown in July.

While most other parts of Thailand are still in the economic doldrums, tourists are streaming into this province hoping to be blessed by the gold-plated statue of the boy monk.

The phenomenon coincides with a period of economic and political turmoil in Thailand . The government has been promoting domestic tourism to support an industry that is normally the backbone of the Thai economy but has been badly damaged by the pandemic.

Ai Khai “Egg Boy” generating revenue as well as granting wishes

Meanwhile, the capital has been rocked by student-led protests calling for political reform, including rewriting the constitution, holding new elections and curbing the influence of the kingdom’s monarchy.

Some analysts, as well as social media posters, have lamented the Egg Boy fad as a superstitious response to the unrest on both fronts.

Although the number of visitors to the shrine at Wat Chedi falls far short of the almost 40 million foreign tourists the country welcomed last year. The influx has turned the once-sleepy seaside town into a bustling tourist magnet. Offering the industry as a whole hope of recovery.

Thailand has allowed no foreign visitors since it closed its borders to non-nationals in April. The government approved the entry of long-stay tourists a move welcomed by tour operators and hotels across Thailand.

This might be good news for the once booming tourism hotspots of Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, but Nakhon Si Thammarat seems content to rely on the legions of locals coming to see Egg Boy. Who apparently excels at generating revenue as well as granting wishes.

“We expect that by the end of September, 800,000 visitors will have made the trip here, garnering over 800 million baht [US$25.2 million] in revenue.” said Pitsinee Tatniyom, provincial director with the Tourism Authority of Thailand. “There have been some 400,000 visitors already in September alone.”

Visitors cue up for Egg Boy amulets

Nakhon Si Thammarat “is being lit up”, she said, thanks in large part to the intertwining of religion and tourism in what she referred to as “faith marketing.” Whereas the province’s airports used to accept about a dozen flights each day from elsewhere in the country. That number rose to 50 by the end of September.

With about 10,000 visitors every day during the week, rising to 25,000 per day on the weekends, Wat Chedi has recorded a surge in revenue. Above all from donations and the sale of items such as Egg Boy amulets. Also pieces of holy cloth with prayers from Buddhist monks. Hundreds of people often queue through the night to get their hands on the items before they sell out.