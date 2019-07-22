Spanish Tourist Rescued By Villager on Koh Samui Island

SURAT THANI – A Spanish tourist, who got lost while exploring Na Muang waterfall on Koh Samui has been found safe by a local villager.
Deputy police spokesman Kritsana Pattanacharoen said Mr. Luis Caverllo Orteta, 57 was now safe but he had fatigue and is now resting at his hotel.
Koh Samui tourist police were alerted last night when the Spanish man called the emergency number, asking for help as he was lost near the Na Muang waterfall.
About 50 officials tried to locate the tourist but darkness and rain hindered their search attempts.
The two-hour search operation on Koh Samui failed to find the tourist and was called off at midnight for safety reasons. He was later found by a local villager.
The Spanish tourist came to Koh Samui Island with his brother and friends.
He left his rented scooter at the entrance to the waterfall and walked uphill alone before he got lost.
Na Muang Waterfall
Na Muang Waterfall is a best-hidden secret on Koh Samui.
It boasts two beautiful waterfalls; the first is 18 meters high and the second is approximately 80 meters high.
Na Muang is easily accessed by vehicle, but the higher waterfall can only be accessed by taking a 30-minute walk.
Both of these waterfalls boast some of the most scenic views on the island.
While visiting Na Muang’s waterfalls, you should explore the verdant forest and nearby hiking trails.