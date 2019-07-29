Spanish Tourist Killed at Waterfall on Koh Samui Island

SURAT THANI – A Spanish tourist is believed to have accidentally fallen to his death as he attempted to descend from a waterfall on Koh Samui Island in Thailand.

The victim, 26-year old David Alejandro Rocamudi Conesa, reportedly became separated from a group of his friends as they were exploring the Na Muang 2 waterfall.

After they returned to their hotel and, David had not returned they asked the hotel staff to alert the authorities.

A search and rescue team from the Kuson Songkroh foundation was dispatched to the Koh Samui waterfall.

They searched the path which visitors use to ascend the waterfall, but found no trace of the man.

The team later focused their search on the gaps between boulders along the water’s edge.

Eventually they found the body of the Spanish tourists trapped between two boulders and partially submerged.

Due to the darkness and the perilous location, the team withdrew prior to returning today to recover the body.

The victim’s friends were informed immediately, according to Thai PBS.

Officials are assuming that David accidentally fell to his death because of the slippery surface of the trekking route.

Source: Thai PBS