Soi Dog Foundation Vaccinates Over 700 Stray Dogs in Phuket

The Soi Dog Foundation carried out annual vaccinations of all dogs at the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter in collaboration with the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) and a number of local volunteers.

A total of 739 dogs were vaccinated at the shelter– also known as the government dog pound – against six diseases, including rabies, distemper and parvovirus. Bravecto was also dispensed to 16 dogs with severe skin problems,and Soi Dog will be dispensing the tick and flea treatment to the remaining dogs in the coming weeks.

Mr.Tawin Sawangsin, the newly instated head of the Phuket DLD, attended the vaccination drive and expressed his support for the collaborative effort being taken to improve the welfare of the dogs at the shelter.





“The team here has been doing everything they can to look after these dogs; however, when more and more dogs arrive, taking care of them all is a huge undertaking,” he said. “With the help of Soi Dog and volunteers, these dogs will receive better care, and all of the work here will be more effective which the DLD is willing to support.”

Mr. Tawin added that the health of staff and volunteers was of utmost importance and that Covid-19 safety regulations must therefore be adhered to at all times.

It was thanks to Mr.Tawin that Soi Dog and local volunteers were permitted to reenter the shelter after it was closed to external assistance in January.The vaccination drive therefore marked a positive step forward.

Starting this week, Soi Dog’s veterinary team, community outreach team and animal rescue officers will resume their regular work at the shelter to ensure that all dogs housed there are neutered, vaccinated, de-wormed, protected and against ticks and fleas and treated for any other health issues.

The teams – who last year alone administered over 4,600 treatments on-site and admitted over 250 dogs to Soi Dog’s hospital in Mai Khao for further care – are looking forward to continuing to support the shelter for the benefit of the dogs who call it home.

About The Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation (Soi Dog) was established in 2003 in Phuket, Thailand, to help the street dogs and cats who had no-one else to care for them. Over 70,000 strays roamed the island, with the numbers growing alarmingly due to a lack of spay and neuter programmes to control the population.

Soi Dog was created to provide a humane and sustainable solution to managing the stray population and to address their medical needs. Funding then, as it does now, came entirely from individuals who shared, and continue to share, the vision of our founders.





With no government funding, Soi Dog Foundation operates solely on donations from compassionate animal lovers around the world. We pride ourselves on the efficient use of funds so that the maximum number of animals can be helped.




