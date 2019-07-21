Connect with us

Southern Thailand

Separatist Muslim Insurgent Camp Seized in Southern Thailand
Advertisement

Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand's Rubber Plantations Hit by Fungal Disease

Southern Thailand

Four-Meter King Cobra Wrestled from Sewer Drain in Krabi

Southern Thailand

Cargo Train Crashes in Pickup in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

47 Year-Old Norwegian Man Found Hanged in Hua Hin

News Video Southern Thailand

Woman Dead After Speeding Truck Crashes into 9 Vehicles

Southern Thailand

Passenger Train Crashes into Car Killing Two Brothers

Southern Thailand

Judiciary Investigates Why Judge Shot Himself in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Senior Judge Shoots Himself in Southern Thailand Court Rooms

Southern Thailand

Marine Biologist Pleads for Dugong Conservation as Death Toll Climbs

Southern Thailand

Separatist Muslim Insurgent Camp Seized in Southern Thailand

Published

3 months ago

on

NARATHIWAT – Thailand’s Army Rangers have seized a camp of Muslim insurgents after an exchange of fire in southern Thailand’s Narathiwat Province on Sunday morning.

The clash occurred at about 10am after the government force, led by the 45th Ranger Task Force, were deployed in three teams to patrol Khao Tawe mountain range near Ban Hae in tambon Bongo.

The deployment followed information that an armed Muslim insurgent group led by Abdulloh Bula and Muhammad Kadir was in the area to hold a meeting to plan terrorist attacks.

One of the patrol teams came across a group of eight to ten armed men sitting in a camp. The two other teams were subsequently called to provide support.

They laid siege to the camp and signalled the Muslim insurgents to surrender.

An exchange of fire between the two sides broke out and lasted for about 10 minutes. The militants managed to break through the siege and escaped.

A trail of blood left on the escape route led to the belief that one or two militants might have been injured.

The soldiers seized the camp, comprised of seven canvas shelters, and recovered many items including an M16 rifle and some ammunition, clothes, food supplies and hammocks.

Col Isra Chanthakrayom, commander of the 45th Ranger Task Force, instructing military units to check hospitals in the area where wounded militants might have sought medical treatment.

Source: Bangkok Post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement