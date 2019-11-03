Security Guard at Hat Yai Hotel Arrested for Stealing Tourist Car

Connect with us

Police have reported that a security guard at the Regency Hotel in Hat Yai city has been arrested for stealing the car of a Malaysian guest.

Pol Maj Gen Chalermpol Roongrat, a Hat Yai police investigator, said Malaysian tourist filed a complaint with police on Sunday. Saying that he arrived in Hat Yai on Thursday and parked his car in the hotel’s car park.

When he and his family were leaving the hotel for Malaysia on Sunday, he discovered that his car had disappeared.

Police examined the car park and questioned many people, including security guards.

One of the security guards, broke down and confessed to taking the car. He said some people found a car key and gave it to him.

According to police, the security guard was suddenly tempted to make a quick fortune. He drove the car to Wat Khok Muang in Khlong Hoy Khong district where he removed the car’s license plate. He threw the plates it into a canal and left the car at the temple.

According to the Bangkok Post he was hired to work as a security guard at the Hat Yai hotel only seven days ago.

 

