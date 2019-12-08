Searched Launched after Tourist in Kayak Go Missing in Phuket

Authorities in Phuket have launched a search for a Polish tourist and his Thai partner after they went missing while kayaking on Saturday afternoon.

The Phuket police station was informed by the kayak rental service. The rental service reported a group of seven tourists — five men and two women — rented four kayaks at about 4.40pm.

At 6.30pm, only three of the four kayaks returned to the shore. The other kayak was carrying Mateusz Juszkiewicz,27 from Poland, and Veerakan Sirivipakorn, 23 was missing.

Friends in the same group told police that while they were returning to shore, they received a telephone call from Mr Juszkiewicz saysing they were still far from land and unable to make it back. They lost contact after that.

Officials then sought help from the 3rd Naval Area to launch a search for the couple.

The search concentrated on the area between Ko Man and Ko Kaew islands. The area was where Mr Juszkiewicz last sent his location to his friends.

At 11pm, the search was called off with no trace of the two.

Pol Maj Ekachai Siri, a Phuket tourist police officer, said late on Saturday night that a helicopter would join the search. Saying the would resume at 5am on Sunday.

A friend of Mr Juszkiewicz would board the helicopter in the seach, the officer told the Bangkok Post.