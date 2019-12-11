Connect with us

Southern Thailand

Search Continues in Phuket for Tourists Lost at Sea in Kayak
Advertisement

Southern Thailand

Body of Headless Corpse Washes Ashore in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

School Teacher Arrested for Electrocuting Twins in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Rough Seas Obstructing Search for Missing Kayakers in Phuket

Southern Thailand

Searched Launched after Tourist in Kayak Go Missing in Phuket

Southern Thailand

Two Passengers Vans Collide in Phuket Injuring Chinese Tourists

News Video Southern Thailand

Truck Crashes in Passenger Van in Phuket Injuring Five Tourists

Southern Thailand

Cruise Ship La Belle Des Oceans Hits Reef on Route to Phuket

Southern Thailand

Two Suspects Wanted in Deadly Attacks, Killed in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Nearly 4000 Chickens Burred Alive in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Search Continues in Phuket for Tourists Lost at Sea in Kayak

Published

2 hours ago

on

The search resumed on Wednesday in Phuket for a Polish tourist and a Thai woman lost at sea in a kayak for four days. Rescuers were focusing on the coastline.

Mateusz Juszkiewiez, 27, and Veerakan Siriprakorn, 23, rented a kayak on Yanui beach in Phuket on Saturday. The Thai Navy, said on Wednesday that the search for the pair had covered 12 square nautical miles.

The navy, police and local disaster mitigation office had deployed two helicopters, a plane and boats in the search.

Phuket deputy governor Supote Rodrueang na Nongkhai said the search was also continuing on land. Rescuers would focus more on the stretch of sea within 10 nautical miles from coasts for the kayak.

Village headmen and fishermen have also been asked to look for any sign of the missing people and their kayak, he said.

The search was again being hampered by strong winds and high waves on Wednesday. Officials had yet to find any trace of the kayak or evidence the pair were still alive.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement