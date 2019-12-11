Search Continues in Phuket for Tourists Lost at Sea in Kayak

The search resumed on Wednesday in Phuket for a Polish tourist and a Thai woman lost at sea in a kayak for four days. Rescuers were focusing on the coastline.

Mateusz Juszkiewiez, 27, and Veerakan Siriprakorn, 23, rented a kayak on Yanui beach in Phuket on Saturday. The Thai Navy, said on Wednesday that the search for the pair had covered 12 square nautical miles.

The navy, police and local disaster mitigation office had deployed two helicopters, a plane and boats in the search.

Phuket deputy governor Supote Rodrueang na Nongkhai said the search was also continuing on land. Rescuers would focus more on the stretch of sea within 10 nautical miles from coasts for the kayak.

Village headmen and fishermen have also been asked to look for any sign of the missing people and their kayak, he said.

The search was again being hampered by strong winds and high waves on Wednesday. Officials had yet to find any trace of the kayak or evidence the pair were still alive.