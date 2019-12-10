School Teacher Arrested for Electrocuting Twins in Southern Thailand

A school teacher has been arrested for the murder of twin brothers who stole limes from his farm in southern Thailand. For the murder of Manop Khongchan and his younger twin brother Manon, both 31.

Madyusup Chaisukkho, 55 was arrested on a warrant on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of the bodies. Police seized electrical wiring, a large bowl and also a pickup truck, as evidence from the teacher.

According to the Bangkok Post as a result of an interrogation, the teacher allegedly confessed to the charges.

He said twins had been stealing limes from his farm almost every night. Therfore he laid a live electrified 220 volt wire near ground level to deter them. The teacher said he never thinking that it would kill them.

When he discovered their bodies he became frightened. He consequently dumped them away from the farm, hoping to hide the crime.

Police however didn’t believe he acted alone, or was telling the entire story as the two brothers were of large build. They believed more accoplices must have been involved.

The teacher owned a mixed farm of about 10 rai in tambon Falamee of Pak Phayun district. He grew limes, coconuts and other fruit and raised fish. It was about one kilometre from his house, Phatthalung Pol Maj Gen Kritsada said.

On Nov 28th local residents found one twins body and motorcycle in a reservoir about 2km from the teachers farm.

The body of the other twin was found on Dec 5th in a drain in the same community. Police also said the twins bodies were about 600 metres apart.

Police launched an investigation after the victims’ parents reported them missing, fearing murdered.