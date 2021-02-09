School Principal Resigns Following Statutory Rape and Firearms Charges

A school Principal in Songkhla has resigned after being accused of raping a 15 year-old student and carrying a gun in public. The secondary school principal pulled out a gun during morning assembly to protest against accusations that he was sexually involved with a 15 year-old student

Sangkorn Rakchuchuen, director of the Zone 16 Secondary Education Office, told a Bangkok Post reporter that School Principal Sayan Chaleephol, 60, had submitted his resignation, effective on Feb 15.

Mr Sangkorn said the letter had been forwarded to the Songkhla Education Office for approval.

He said Mr Sayan’s resignation would not affect the criminal investigation already begun against him. If found guilty, he could be dismissed from government service.

The mother of 15 year-old student who had earlier filed a police complaint, accused Mr Sayan of rape and depriving a child of parental protection. She also provided some evidence to back her charges.

School Principal waving gun in anger

On Feb 4, during the school’s morning flag-raising assembly with hundreds of students and their teachers present, Mr Sayan,apologized for his “personal problem” and then reportedly pulled out a gun. Waving the gun he said he wanted to make his apology loud, sending students and teachers into shock and panic.

As the students fled, some teachers intervened to prevent Mr Sayan from his seeming intention of committing suicide.

That same day, Thursday, he went to the local police station and handed himself and the gun over to police. The gun was found to be properly registered. The school was closed for the rest of the week by district officials.

Pol Col Thammarat Phetnongchum, said on Friday that investigators were now handling two cases against the accused school principal. One for the alleged rape of a girl student, the other for carrying a firearm in public.

He said the girl had undergone a physical examination and the results were expected soon.

Pol Col Thammarat said he would see to it that the investigation into the charges was concluded this week.