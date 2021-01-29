Over a Hundred Thai and Foreigners Arrested in Koh Phangan Party

Police Gen. Suwat Jangyodsuk has told a press briefing that 111 party goers both Thais and foreigners have been arrested over a party on Koh Phangan. The General said the party goers ignored the rules of the current Covid-19 situation on the Island.

The arrest comes after Surat Thani Immigration Police received information revealing a local restaurant on Koh Phangan, was planning a 5th-anniversary party. The restaurant charged an entry fee of 100 THB per person not including drinks and food on 26 January 2020.

The restaurant was an entertainment destination selling alcohol to both locals and tourists.

Whn police arrived at the party the subsequently arrested 111 persons out of which 89 were foreigners. One of the suspects was Pongdarin Limocha 39-year-old who is the restaurant owner.

Somsakul Kiatnarong an employee at the business was also arrested as he was selling alcohol to those who joined the party. All together 109 suspects are facing charges related to gathering and increasing risks for spreading Covid-19 in the area.

Koh Phangan under Emergency Decree

Earlier this month Surat Thani province has announced regulations to control the outbreak of Covid-19 in the area. The ruling covered Koh Tao, Koh Samui, and Koh Phangan.

Many businesses have received orders to temporarily close down; this includes fish fighting arenas, cockfighting arenas, cow and buffalo fighting arenas, bird singing competitions, and boxing rings.

According to Surat Thani Immigration Police they received notification of a party hosted by a restaurant on Koh Phangan. The business was advertising the party online aiming towards locals in the area without noticing the current Covid-19 situation.

The party was named “26 January Celebration 5” located at Three Sixty Bar on the island. They advertised using a poster revealing artists and activities planned in the party.

Koh Phangan Police arrested 38 male and 51 female foreign customers at the party. They also arrested 7 male and 13 female Thai customers at the party.

The owner of the business has violated the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation B.E.2548 (2005), the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2558 (2015), and the Entertainment Place Act B.E.2509 (1966).

Source: Thai Residents, INN News