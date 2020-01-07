Officials Offer Cash Reward Over Stolen Rare Sea Turtle Eggs

Officials in Phang Nga are now offering a 100,000 baht ($3,000.00) reward of to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who stole rare leatherback turtle eggs.

National park officials discovered eggs a leatherback turtle laid on Thai Muang beach, were stolen. The theft of the turtle eggs consequently happened on the night of January 3, 2020. A thief stole 50 eggs from the nest of the rare sea turtle. Parks and wildlife officials discovered the raided nest which had only two unlivable eggs left.

Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Thipphayaphongthada has ordered the Thai Muang Chief District, police officers and related agencies to expedite the search for the culprits.

The Sea Turtle Conservation Fund, the Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation and local leaders have offered a reward of Bt100,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Meanwhile the Governor has also called on people to help preserve the rare sea turtles. And above all stop collecting, selling and buying all kinds of turtle eggs.

Wildlife Protection Act imposes a 3-15 year prison sentence

Mr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, from at Kasetsart University, who is also an environmental activist, posted on Facebook that the leatherback turtle is a protected species in Thailand. Even more that the Wildlife Protection Act imposes a 3-15 year prison sentence. Even more a fine of up to Bt1.5 million for the theft and/or illegal possession of its Turtle Eggs.

He has called on anyone who has any information on the theft to notify the Turtle Conservation Fund’s officials.

He also said that leatherback turtles are among the rarest animals in Thai seas. None have been found alive during the last 5-6 years. Only their bodies with marine waste inside were found. Last year, more than 130 leatherback turtles were hatched. This year, leatherback turtles came ashore to nest twice and it is expected that about a hundred leatherback turtles resulted.