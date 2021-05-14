Missing Man’s Acid-Soaked Body Found Buried in Krabi Rubber Plantation

Police in southern Thailand are hunting for three brothers after a missing man’s acid-soaked body was found buried in a rubber plantation on Thursday.

Krabi police obtained arrest warrants from the provincial court on Friday for the arrest of three brothers identified as; Suriya Roengsamut, alias “Bang Fit’’, 32; his younger brother Suwit Roengsamut, 26; and elder brother Surachai Roengsamut, 38.

They are accused of collusion in premeditated murder, illegal detention, destroying evidence, arson, illegal possession of weapons and illegally carrying them in public, the Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

The three brother are believed to have fled Krabi province.

The victim, Suchart Khaoluan, 54, of Lam Thap district in Krabi, had been missing since May 3. He was last seen leaving his house to collect a Bt 300,000 from one of the suspects.

Relatives filed a complaint at a Krabi police station after receiving an anonymous text message saying Suchart was killed and his body was buried, along with his car, in tambon Nong Thalae.

Pol Col Phitsanu Atchanapornkul, deputy chief of Krabi police, led police investigators to the home of Suchart’s debtor, Mr Suriya, at Ban Nong Baek in tambon Nong Thalae on Thursday.

Nobody was at the house, according to local media reports.

Police searched plantations near the house and found a fresh mound of earth amid oil palms about 200 metres from Mr Suriya’s house. A backhoe was brought in to excavate it, and uncovered the burned car belonging to Suchart.

On Thursday evening, police found Suchart’s body buried in a rubber plantation about 2 kilometres from Mr Suriya’s house. It was reported that the body had gunshot wounds and had been soaked with acid.

Thailand’s Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat was due to arrive from Bangkok on Friday to inspect the crime scenes and get a full briefing.