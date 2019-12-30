Connect with us

Man Stabbed to Death While Trying to Help Accident Victim
Survivors Remembers the Tsunami that Killed 230,000 People

Two Army Soldiers Face Murder Charges in Southern Thailand

Army Compensates Relatives of Gunned Down Civilians

60 Year-old British Diver Found Dead in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand Army Commander Says Civilians Killed by Mistake

Army Promises Investigation after Civilians Shot in Southern Thailand

Woman in Southern Thailand Seeks Help Locating Swedish Husband

Canadian Man Killed in Tragic Motorcycle Accident in Phuket

14-year-old Boy Accused of Killing Forestry Offical in Yala, Thailand

Man Stabbed to Death While Trying to Help Accident Victim

A shocked Sawit tried to stagger across the road, but collapsed and died. He suffered a fatal stab wound to his left side. His friend Nattapol Rittisak received a cut to his face.

A 27 year-old man celebrating birthday has been stabbed to death while trying to help a woman negotiate with a drunk driver. The drunk driver had hit the woman’s motorcycle and the man stopped to assist.

Sawit Maneechai,got out of the car and went to help the woman negotiate with the other driver, who appeared to be drunk. His intervention apparently annoyed the man’s drunk friend and the two got into a fight. Sawit was overpowering his opponent when he was suddenly stabbed in the side.

A friend who went to help Sawit was also injured. The other men then fled in their car.

A shocked Sawit tried to stagger across the road, but collapsed and died. He fatally stabbed on his left side. His friend Nattapol Rittisak received a cut to his face.

His friends told police that Sawit had celebrated his birthday with three friends on Sunday night. They left the restaurant in a car about 3am.

On the Thung Song-Surat Thani Road in Nakhon Si Thammarat they came across a woman haggling with the drunk motorist.

Police said the silver Toyota Vios, involved in the incident subsequently hit a traffic island in Thung Song municipality. The driver and owner, Wuthichai Noonkerd, was drunk and was taken to Thung Son police station for interrogation.

The alleged knife-man was identified as Juntakan Promana, 24, a resident in tambon Pak Praek of Thung Song district. Police are presently hunting for him.

Source: Bangkok Post, Thairath

Media Photos and Video of Fatal Stabbing

 

The driver and owner, of the car Wuthichai Noonkerd, appeared drunk and was taken to Thung Son police station for interrogation

