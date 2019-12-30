Man Stabbed to Death While Trying to Help Accident Victim

A 27 year-old man celebrating birthday has been stabbed to death while trying to help a woman negotiate with a drunk driver. The drunk driver had hit the woman’s motorcycle and the man stopped to assist.

Sawit Maneechai,got out of the car and went to help the woman negotiate with the other driver, who appeared to be drunk. His intervention apparently annoyed the man’s drunk friend and the two got into a fight. Sawit was overpowering his opponent when he was suddenly stabbed in the side.

A friend who went to help Sawit was also injured. The other men then fled in their car.

A shocked Sawit tried to stagger across the road, but collapsed and died. He fatally stabbed on his left side. His friend Nattapol Rittisak received a cut to his face.

His friends told police that Sawit had celebrated his birthday with three friends on Sunday night. They left the restaurant in a car about 3am.

On the Thung Song-Surat Thani Road in Nakhon Si Thammarat they came across a woman haggling with the drunk motorist.

Police said the silver Toyota Vios, involved in the incident subsequently hit a traffic island in Thung Song municipality. The driver and owner, Wuthichai Noonkerd, was drunk and was taken to Thung Son police station for interrogation.

The alleged knife-man was identified as Juntakan Promana, 24, a resident in tambon Pak Praek of Thung Song district. Police are presently hunting for him.

Source: Bangkok Post, Thairath

Media Photos and Video of Fatal Stabbing