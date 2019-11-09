Man Kills 2 Women and Girl 13 Over Debt in Southern Thailand

A former local leader has shot and killed two women and a 13-year-old girl in Southern Thailand on Saturday. All three were shot dead following a quarrel over a 13-million-baht debt.

Police reported the fatal attack occurred on Saturday morning at a house in tambon Khun Krathing of Chumphon.

When officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene they found two women dead in front of the house. The body of the girl was found inside the house. All had sustained gunshot wounds, Thai media reported.

The dead adults were identified only as the house owner Jinda, 61, and Pornthip, 38. Ms Pornthip’s two children — a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy — managed to flee during the attack.

Suspect Sunan Ramdorn, 65, alias “kamnan Khai”, a former head of tambon Khun Krathing, later turned himself in to police.

Police said Mr Sunan told them he had driven his motorcycle to the house to ask for payment of 13 million baht that Ms Jinda and her family had borrowed from him in 2014.

He claimed Ms Jinda and Ms Pornthip had repeatedly postponed repayments and a heated quarrel erupted. He told police he got angry and pulled out a pistol to fire at the two women. He then walked inside the house where he saw three children. He fired shots at one girl, who was the second child of Ms Pornthip. The other two children fled, according to the Bangkok Post.

Police held the suspect in custody pending further legal action.

Police inspect the crime scene in tambon Khun Krathing of Muang district in Chumphon on Satrday morning.