Connect with us

Southern Thailand

Man Burns to Death in Southern Thailand Vehicle Accident
Advertisement

News Video Southern Thailand

Tourists Stop to Help Accident Victim on the Way to Their Wedding

News Video Southern Thailand

Woman Spectator Attacked By Angry Bull in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Emergency Decree Extended for Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Two Russian Children Killed in Speedboat Crash in Phuket

Southern Thailand

Update: Army Officials Now Report 25 Fatalities from Crazed Thai Soldier

Southern Thailand

Rare Leatherback Sea Turtle Lay Eggs in Phuket, Thailand

Southern Thailand

Austrian Man Falls to His Death from 12th Floor of Phuket Condo

Southern Thailand

Austrian Tourists Killed in Head-on Collision in Krabi, Thailand

Southern Thailand

Thai Health Officials Checking Chinese Tourists at Phuket Hotels

Southern Thailand

Man Burns to Death in Southern Thailand Vehicle Accident

Published

23 mins ago

on

CTN News- Vehicle accident

A man has been burned to death and his wife escaped with injuries after truck crashed into a power pole and caught fire in Southern Thailand. The accident occurred in tambon Nong Tataem, Pran Buri Saturday morning.

Police, rescue workers and fire crews rushed to the accident scene and found the 10-wheel truck engulfed in flames.

It took Firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the blaze under control while electricians cut the power from the pole.

chiang rai times - vehicle accident

The truck driver was found dead inside the vehicle with severe burns. Rescue workers used a cutting tool to pry open the wreckage to retrieve his body. His wife sustained injuries and was taken to Pran Buri Hospital.

The names of the driver and his wife were not released.

A police investigation found that the truck carrying fish on its way to Bangkok when a tire burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle, plunged into a roadside ditch and then hit a high-voltage power pole and caught fire.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: