Couple Gunned Down with Grandchild in Southern Thailand
Published

3 hours ago

on

A couple were shot and killed and their granddaughter wounded in a drive-by shooting in southern Thailand on Friday. The fatal attack took place near a market in Mae Lan district of Pattani of southern Thailand.

At the scene police found the bodies of two people, identified later as Anukul Khunkaew, 60, and his wife Yuphin Khunkaew, 55, on the road with gunshot wounds. Their 2 year-old granddaughter sustained head injuries and was rushed to Hospital. Their motorcycle was found near some roadside bushes.

According to a police investigation, the couple and their grandchild as they returned home from a nearby market. Two men on a motorcycle followed them, with the man riding pillion firing shots before fleeing..

Maj Gen Piyapong Wongchan, chief of the Pattani special task force, ordered troops to hunt down the assailants in the district and nearby Khok Pho and Nong Chik districts.

Local media reported that the slain couple were parents of Pol Sgt Surakarn Khunkaew, in Yala province in southern Thailand. Relatives took their bodies to Wat Photharam in Mae Lan district for funeral rites.

Pol Sgt Surakarn burst into tears during the funeral rite on Saturday. He said his parents worked as rubber farmers and stayed with his elder sister. The injured girl was a daughter of his elder sister, Thai media reported.

