Chumphon Police Transferred after Pub Raids Uncover 250 Minors

Four senior police officers, including a station chief, have been transferred for 90 days after a raid on two pubs on Halloween night found more than 250 under-aged party goers.

Pol Col Pakkapol Tawitsri, the Chumphon deputy police chief, on Friday signed an order to move Pol Col Thongchai Nuicharoen Pol Col Thongchai is the Muang police station superintendent.

Three colonels at the station were also moved to the provincial operation command for 90 days. The order, also came into immediate effect.

He did not explain the reason but it was believed to have been linked to the raids staged on Halloween.

Chumphon Provincial officials of the Interior Ministry raided the two venues as they staged Halloween parties. Officials found 263 customers under the age of 20.

The minimum age for entering entertainment venues where alcoholic drinks are served is 20 in Thailand.

The two venues were also ordered closed for five years by Provincial officials of the Interior Ministry.

