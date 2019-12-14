Canadian Man Killed in Tragic Motorcycle Accident in Phuket

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Canadian man killed in a tragic accident in Phuket Thailand. Canadian Sean Cundell, 35 died after being hit by his motorbike collided with a passenger van in Phuket.

Sean Cundell was travelling through Phuket and visiting friends who were already there.

The 35-year-old remained contentious long enough to give an American tourist his name. Asking the tourist to contact family in back Canada.

The American traveler sent a Facebook message to one of Cundell’s listed Facebook friends asking if he was in Thailand.

Friends and family were thrown into a panic, unable to get details from authorities in Thailand.

Global Affairs Canada would assist the family in getting information and confirming Sean’s death in Phuket.

Cundell’s family owns Cundell Stables in the Byward Market. The horse business has been in Ottawa for more than a century. It is the last remaining stable in the city.

Friends described him as a selfless, kind-hearted man, who would do anything for anyone. He had a zest for life and loved to travel.

Sean was known to love his family deeply…. especially his twin brother James and his dog Winston.

The Cundell family told Canada’s CTV they are just devastated but still have many unanswered questions.

His family would also like to thank everyone who reached out to them. They also wish to thank Global Affairs Canada who ‘went above and beyond’ to help.

Another Canadian Killed in March 2019

In March of this year a female Canadian motorcyclist was killed when she was crushed under the wheels of a truck she was attempting to overtake in Phuket.

When police and emergency responders arrived they found a motorcycle on top of the body of a foreign woman. She has been identified by Phuket police as a 29-year-old Canadian.

Her body was taken to Vachira Hospital in Phuket, the Thaiger reported.

The truck driver Mongkon Sawenglab, who was waiting for police at the scene. He told Phuket Police when he slowed down at the hill, the foreign motorcyclist attempted to overtake on the left side of the truck.

He said he tried to move his truck the driver suddenly braked and she lost control of her bike and fell under the truck.