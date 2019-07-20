Body of One of Two Missing Filipino Tourists Recovered in Phuket

PHUKET – Marine rescue personnel have recovered the body of one of the two Filipino tourists who went missing on a beach in Phuket, Thailand.

The body of Noah Ibay was discovered by a tourist on Freedom Beach, two days after he and a companion were reported missing.

Noah Ibay and Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez, were swept away by high waves on the beach Wednesday afternoon.

The two men were in Phuket for a vacation together with 11 others, including Cortez’s father.

A video of their group playing on the shoreline was taken minutes before the incident took place.

Cortez, a registered nurse, has yet to be found. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Ibay’s family declined to give a statement but asked for continued prayers and hopes that Cortez will be found as soon as possible.