Body of One of Two Missing Filipino Tourists Recovered in Phuket

Published

3 months ago

on

PHUKET – Marine rescue personnel have recovered the body of one of the two Filipino tourists who went missing on a beach in Phuket, Thailand.

The body of Noah Ibay was discovered by a tourist on Freedom Beach, two days after he and a companion were reported missing.

Noah Ibay, one of the two Filipino tourists who went missing on a beach in Phuket, Thailand, was found lifeless in Freedom Beach on Friday, July 19.

Noah Ibay and Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez, were swept away by high waves on the beach Wednesday afternoon.

The two men were in Phuket for a vacation together with 11 others, including Cortez’s father.

A video of their group playing on the shoreline was taken minutes before the incident took place.

Cortez, a registered nurse, has yet to be found. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Ibay’s family declined to give a statement but asked for continued prayers and hopes that Cortez will be found as soon as possible.

