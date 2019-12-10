Connect with us

Body of Headless Corpse Washes Ashore in Southern Thailand
The body of a headless corpse has been found washed ashore on a beach in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province Tuesday morning. Police said the discovery at Bonon beach was reported around 6.30am.

Police found no identification documents on the dead man’s corpse, they estimate his age was put at 35-40 years.

The body was dressed in purple fisherman’s pants. There were no visible bruises. A doctor estimated the headless man had been dead for at least one week before his body washed ashore.

Police said he was likely he was an illegal migrant working on a fishing vessel.He might have fallen over board, or even been murdered. However there was no obvious evidence at this point. Police therefore surmised his head could have been taken by a sea creature or sunken to the ocean bottom.

Police are also attempting to identify the headless man and the circumstances of his death

