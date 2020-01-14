Connect with us

News Video Southern Thailand

Austrian Base Jumper Rescued from Cliff Side in Southern Thailand
Advertisement

Crime & Legal News Video

Taiwanese Man Arrested for Brutally Murdering Wife in Thailand

News Video

Master Passport Forger "The Doctor" Speaks to Al Jazeera

Chiang Rai News News Video

Wild Himalayan Cherry Trees Now in Full Bloom in Chiang Rai

News Video Northen Thailand

Thai Woman Who Looks 8 Years-Old But She's Actually 19

News Video Regional News

Arrivals from Southeastern China Thermal Scanned for Viral Pneumonia

Featured News Video

Locked Up Abroad American Shares his Thailand Prison Story

News Asia News Video

Building Under Construction Collapses in Cambodia Killing 36 People

News Asia News Video

Australia Orders Mass Evacuation of Fire-Ravaged Southeast

News Video World News

Pope Francis Apologizes for Angrily Slapping Woman's Hand

News Video

Austrian Base Jumper Rescued from Cliff Side in Southern Thailand

Published

7 mins ago

on

An Austrian base parachute jumper has been safely rescued after he was dangled on a cliff in Phatthalung, southern Thailand. Johannes Klauser, 28, was jumping from the 250-metre-high Khao Ok Thalu mountain on Monday.

Shortly after airborne, gusty wind blew him onto a cliff, leaving him clinging on a ledge about 175 meters above the ground.

The incident was witnessed by his wife who went to the peak with him in the morning. Local residents quickly alerted police and rescue workers to rescue him.

Klauser and other base jumpers reportedly performed several jumps over the weekend.

Rescue staff tried to bring Glatzer down using a helicopter but they were constrained by the limited space on the cliff. Finally, a Thai rock climber managed to climb down the cliff and free Klauser.

At around 3.30am, rescue staff used ropes from the cliff’s topside, tied a harness around him, and successfully brought the Austrian down to safety.

The Austrian base Jumper only suffered scratches to his right leg and left forearm.

Photos from Austrian Base Jumpers Rescue

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement