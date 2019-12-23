Connect with us

Southern Thailand

Army Compensates Relatives of Gunned Down Civilians
Advertisement

Southern Thailand

60 Year-old British Diver Found Dead in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand Army Commander Says Civilians Killed by Mistake

Southern Thailand

Army Promises Investigation after Civilians Shot in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Woman in Southern Thailand Seeks Help Locating Swedish Husband

Southern Thailand

Canadian Man Killed in Tragic Motorcycle Accident in Phuket

Southern Thailand

14-year-old Boy Accused of Killing Forestry Offical in Yala, Thailand

Southern Thailand

Search Continues in Phuket for Tourists Lost at Sea in Kayak

Southern Thailand

Body of Headless Corpse Washes Ashore in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

School Teacher Arrested for Electrocuting Twins in Southern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Army Compensates Relatives of Gunned Down Civilians

Published

2 hours ago

on

army

Authorities in Southern Thailand have paid 500,000 baht each in compensation to families of 3 men who were mistakenly killed by the army. Officials said the compensation is “only the beginning” as officials are considering further assistance.

Secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre (SBPAC), Rear Adm Somkiat Pholprayoon said “We have met the victims’ relatives to give them moral support. “We also want to know their living conditions, so we can give more help.”

Haphisee Mada-o, 24; Budeeman Malee, 26; and Manasee Sama-ae, 27 — all from Rangae district; — were gunned down by army soldiers on Dec 16th.

Chief of the 45th Ranger Regiment, Thiphat Aimphan, admitted it was “the soldiers’ mistake.” He also said the officers involved in the shooting have turned themselves in to authorities.

Army Orders Possibly Disobeyed

Previously, Fourth Army Region commander Pornsak Poonsawat said he suspected the soldiers might have disobeyed an order. The order was to not search insurgents’ hideouts in the area without prior authorization.

The mountain is considered as a “no-go” zone. However villagers living near the foot of the mountain disagree with authorities. “We need to raise trees on Tawee mountain to live,” one villager said.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that police have arrested a man accused of gunning down a villager in Yala.

Atsaman Hengtake was detained after a raid in Pattani. The 33-year-old allegedly colluded with two other suspects to ambush Sabawi Salae. He was riding a motorcycle in Muang district and was gunned down, police said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement